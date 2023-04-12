Like global warming, the need for effective climate news is growing more urgent. To meet the moment — and rising demand — a number of colleges, universities, and nonprofits have created programs dedicated to training the next generation of climate reporters and helping seasoned pros ramp up their coverage.

In 2022, mentions of “climate change” and “global warming” in global media were up 38% over 2020, making it the year with the second-highest climate coverage overall, according to the Media and Climate Change Observatory at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Audiences are here for it, too. Large majorities in most news audiences say they are interested in a range of climate-related topics, according to surveys by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.*

And the impacts of climate change have become so pervasive that it’s no longer just a beat — the climate is becoming a frame for all categories of news, from weather and science to politics, technology, economics, and culture and society.

As Jill Hopke wrote for Nieman Reports, “Everyone is a climate reporter now.” Consider, for example, that transportation reporters need to be able to understand climate impacts on infrastructure, while housing reporters must connect the dots between flood zones and insurance rates. Even sports coverage, she says, is not immune as record temperatures trigger heat-related injuries and game cancellations.

So whether you’re an up-and-coming student or a working reporter, read on for a list of schools and organizations offering climate journalism education programs and resources across the U.S.

Climate change trainings for working journalists

Climate change fellowships and grants

Schools that offer climate change and environmental journalism programs

Many more schools also offer courses, seminars, and opportunities related to climate journalism. For example, at the University of Washington, students can pursue a climate science minor while pursuing an undergraduate journalism degree. Stanford, UC Berkeley, and the University of Wisconsin at Madison all also offer climate-specific journalism courses.

*The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication is the publisher of this site.

**Climate Matters was launched in 2010 as a National Science Foundation-funded project by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication — the publisher of Yale Climate Connections — and the George Mason University Center on Climate Change Communication, in partnership with Climate Central. Program partners now include AMS, NASA, NOAA, and Climate Communication.