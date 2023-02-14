Years ago, the first time I included a book about climate change in one of my university literature classes, I asked for my students’ emotional reactions to what they had just read. The list was what I expected, a familiar litany of distress — until one older student with several children said “love.” Had I misheard? “Love,” she repeated.

I’ve been mulling that response ever since, and I now think that love should be on the shortlist of emotions we associate with climate change. For if it isn’t literally in the air, love is certainly everywhere.

For Valentine’s Day, these love stories are timely:

Love and its responsibility for caregiving underlie many faiths — love for the creation, for humanity, for our neighbors, and for those most in need:

Love of family often motivates climate activism. Moms Clean Air Force, Climate Dads, and the many grandparent climate action groups are obvious examples. A love of the outdoors is another strong driver:

“With their beloved sports at risk, outdoor athletes are taking climate action.” Carly Graf, Grist. Here’s the opening sentence: “Jeff Mogavero remembers the exact moment he fell in love with trail running.”

Sometimes love manifests itself as sorrow and grief, as when the beloved is silenced: “How climate change is muting nature’s symphony.” Joseph Winters, Grist.

Many kinds of love can come together, as when the love of a place, the love of people, and an understanding of global harms merge into a powerful obligation to protect what one loves: