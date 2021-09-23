In Maine, Local Motives’ Nate Murray and Cody Pfister talked to experts and Lyme disease survivors about how ticks are changing New England. Climate change is expanding the range of deer ticks, which carry Lyme, and it’s also lengthening the amount of time that they are active in a year. Learn more in this video:

Chuck Lubelczyk, a Field Biologist with the Maine Medical Center Research Institute, inspects a sample of ticks under a microscope. (Photo: Courtesy of Cody Pfister)

Every few weeks, Yale Climate Connections will share a new video from Local Motives. This “On the Road” video web series showcases local perspectives on the challenges and solutions associated with climate change. It is the production of two friends, Nate Murray and Cody Pfister, traveling across the 50 states seeking to establish an authentic conversation about the impacts of climate change.