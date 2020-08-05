



It’s possible to avoid catastrophic climate change by ramping up solutions that already exist today.

That’s the conclusion of a recent report by Project Drawdown. The nonprofit works with a global team of researchers to analyze the potential impact of a range of climate actions – from installing smart thermostats and building wind farms to eating less meat and restoring abandoned farmland.

“We have mapped out 80 of them – 80 existing technologies and practices that are real, that are workable, that are tangible,” says Chad Frischmann, research director of Project Drawdown.

The group published their findings in a 2017 book, and in spring 2020, they released a major update based on their ongoing research.

It shows that some strategies such as reducing food waste and phasing out polluting refrigerants could have a greater impact than others.

But Frischmann says solving the climate crisis requires action on all fronts – from how we produce energy to what we eat.

“There are no silver bullets,” he says. “We need all the solutions that we have at hand that exist today.”

So he says everyone can find a way to get involved.

“When you start to see those opportunities that are readily at hand, you can move forward with vigor and with excitement,” he says.

Reporting credit: Sarah Kennedy/ChavoBart Digital Media.